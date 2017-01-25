Fort Worth

January 25, 2017 11:09 AM

Fort Worth police seeking help identifying homicide suspect

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide case earlier this month.

Nathan Baldwin, 40, was shot in the Como neighborhood on Jan. 9 and died at a local hospital. On Wednesday, Fort Worth police put out a request on social media for help identifying the person or people responsible for the shooting.

If you have information about the case, police request you contact Det. Armando Garza at 817-217-9387 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or www.369tips.com. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Burglars take cash register from Fort Worth restaurant

Thieves broke a glass door at Tres Betos restaurant, located at 2408 NE 28th St., on Saturday and stole a cash register before fleeing. Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4690.

