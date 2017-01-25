Fort Worth police seeking help identifying homicide suspect

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide case earlier this month.
Nathan Baldwin, 40, was shot in the Como neighborhood on Jan. 9 and died at a local hospital. On Wednesday, Fort Worth police put out a request on social media for help identifying the person or people responsible for the shooting.
Who Killed Nathan Baldwin?— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 25, 2017
Please call 817-496-8477 if you know#tips #crimestoppers pic.twitter.com/54o7j1SJ7k
If you have information about the case, police request you contact Det. Armando Garza at 817-217-9387 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or www.369tips.com. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments