New: Girl, 5, ran in front of truck that fatally struck her in Fort Worth

Police have released more information about what led to an accident that killed a 5-year-old girl.
Dayleth Olvera-Gamez was struck by a truck in a parking lot about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Cleburne Road. Little other information about what happened was available Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Fort Worth Police Department spokeswoman Tamara Valle said police found that the girl had run in front of the truck after it turned into the parking lot.
Dayleth had gotten off a school bus at Orange Avenue and Wayside Avenue and started running, Valle said Wednesday. As she ran in the 3300 block of Cleburne Road, the truck pulled into the parking lot and the girl ran in front of the truck.
Immediately after the collision, the driver pulled the little girl from under the truck, and she was transported to Cook Children’s Hospital, where she died.
The driver did not face any charges, as of Wednesday morning, Valle said.
