Fort Worth has No. 49 in list of worst traffic bottlenecks in U.S.

One of the country’s 50 worst highway interchanges for congestion can be found in Fort Worth.
The American Transportation Research Institute has put out a new list of the 100 worst highway bottleneck locations, and Interstate 35W at Interstate 30 near downtown Fort Worth ranks No. 49.
Major highways such as Texas 121, U.S. 287 and Chisholm Trail Parkway converge with I-35W and I-30 near the interchange, combining much of Fort Worth’s commuter traffic with heavy construction projects. That’s enough to just make it into the top 50 of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the country.
The nonprofit group uses GPS data from more than 600,000 trucks to form the list, according to the Washington Post. The list applies to everyone on the road, not just trucks, ATRA president Rebecca Brewster told the Washington D.C. newspaper.
Dallas has two locations on the list: Interstate 45 at I-30 came in at No. 12, and U.S. 75 at Interstate 635 is No. 60.
Houston led all of Texas with 10 different locations on the list, including Nos. 8, 11 and 13.
The five worst bottlenecks in the country, in order, are in Atlanta; Fort Lee, New Jersey; Chicago; Cincinnati; and Los Angeles.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments