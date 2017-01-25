Luke’s Locker files for bankruptcy, Fort Worth location to remain open

Luke’s Locker, a Dallas-based running and fitness store, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company announced Tuesday.
“Luke’s is already deeply involved in the actions and negotiations that will allow us to move forward with strength,” said Matt Lucas, president of the company, in an email. “Luke’s is confident that this is the best decision to position the company for future success.”
The Fort Worth location at Montgomery Plaza will remain open, as will two locations in Dallas, 3046 Mockingbird Lane and 7317 Gaston Ave.
Locations in Southlake, Houston, The Woodlands, Plano and Austin were closed temporarily last week but “some” are expected to reopen, Lucas said.
“We believe we have a viable business strategy that will take some time to rebuild,” Lucas said in a statement to the Austin American-Statesman on Friday. “Over the last six years, we made some poor decisions about a handful of store locations that have negatively impacted the working capital of the business.”
Luke’s Locker opened in Fort Worth in 1992 at the University Village shopping center before moving to Montgomery Plaza. The store has sponsored numerous running events and programs in Tarrant County over the years.
“We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with all of our loyal customers, fantastic employees and valued suppliers,” Lucas said.
