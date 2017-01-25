Bridgeport teen fatally struck by car on highway near Paradise

A teenager died Wednesday after witnesses told police that he apparently jumped in front of a car on Texas 114 in rural Wise County, according to a Wise County newspaper.
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Shawn Younger told the Wise County Messenger that a man was driving northwest from Paradise about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when he noticed a vehicle with no lights parked on the side of the highway.
Younger said witnesses saw the teenager, who was standing in front of the parked vehicle, apparently jumped out in front of the car and was hit.
Devon Geninatti, 17, of Bridgeport, was pronounced dead at a Fort Worth hospital early Wednesday morning, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
