Morning briefing: Panhandling enforcement; A-F grade system; lawyer calls for firing of officer

Here are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth and Texas Wednesday morning. Click on the links for details on each one.
Panhandling enforcement in Fort Worth
The Fort Worth City Council voted 9-0 Tuesday night to change language in the ordinance that allows stricter enforcement against those aggressively panhandling.
Councilman Cary Moon withdrew his request that the city add a provision to the ordinance that would make it illegal to give money to panhandlers.
Under the council’s new provision, a panhandler becomes aggressive when they use violent or threatening gestures, touch a pedestrian, or continue to solicit when they’ve been told no. There are also guidelines on the distance for when a solicitation becomes an offense.
Fort Worth girl struck by truck and killed
A 5-year-old girl was struck by a truck and killed after getting off her school bus around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Dayleth Olvera-Gamez was transported to Cook Children’s Hospital where she later died.
The driver of the truck is not facing charges, police said.
Paschal grad’s film nominated for 4 Oscars
Taylor Sheridan, a screenwriter and director who graduated from Paschal High School, wrote the film Hell or High Water which picked up four Academy Award nominations Tuesday.
The film is up for best original screenplay, picture, supporting actor and film editing.
Sheridan will debut as a director in his upcoming film, Wind River, which is a third movie in his trilogy about life in the western U.S.
Lawyer calls for firing of Fort Worth officer
The lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig and her family, Lee Merritt, demanded that the Fort Worth officer seen in the viral video on Dec. 21 be suspended and the case be brought before the grand jury.
At the Fort Worth City Council meeting Tuesday night, Merritt said that the officer, William Martin, “should have been fired.” A handful of citizens along with the leader of the Next Generation Action Network also called for the officer’s firing and for the charges to be dropped against Craig and her daughter.
Martin was suspended without pay for 10 days beginning on Jan. 10.
Other news:
- School board calls for repeal of planned A-F grade system
- Complaint filed against Tarrant County district attorney
- Driverless cars coming to Arlington
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments