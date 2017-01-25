Morning briefing: Panhandling enforcement; A-F grade system; lawyer calls for firing of officer

0:27 Craig family arrives at Fort Worth City Council Pause

0:47 Serial robbery suspect caught on video at Camp Bowie cash store

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

1:48 Sheriff's Department steps up enforcement on panhandling and loitering

0:26 Police still investigating slayings in south Fort Worth

2:15 Dunbar boys open second round of district with victory

0:08 Burglars take cash register from Fort Worth restaurant

1:51 Lockheed's F-35 and the Legacy of Air Supremacy