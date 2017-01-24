Fort Worth

January 24, 2017 8:28 PM

Fort Worth girl struck by truck and killed after getting off school bus

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A 5-year-old girl was struck by a truck and killed after getting off her school bus in Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The accident happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Forest Park Boulevard, about two blocks south of West Berry Street.

Dayleth Olvera-Gamez was taken to Cook Children’s hospital, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Olvera-Gamez was struck by the truck in a parking lot, said officer Tamara Valle, police spokeswoman.

No further details were available Tuesday night.

The driver of the truck is not facing charges, Valle said.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos