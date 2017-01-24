Fort Worth girl struck by truck and killed after getting off school bus

A 5-year-old girl was struck by a truck and killed after getting off her school bus in Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The accident happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Forest Park Boulevard, about two blocks south of West Berry Street.
Dayleth Olvera-Gamez was taken to Cook Children’s hospital, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Olvera-Gamez was struck by the truck in a parking lot, said officer Tamara Valle, police spokeswoman.
No further details were available Tuesday night.
The driver of the truck is not facing charges, Valle said.
Ryan Osborne
