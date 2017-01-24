Fort Worth school board tells lawmakers to repeal A-F grade system

0:08 Burglars take cash register from Fort Worth restaurant Pause

0:26 Police still investigating slayings in south Fort Worth

0:42 Fort Worth police dash cam video of July shooting

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

1:49 Thousands march in Fort Worth to promote women’s rights

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:38 Craig family lawyers respond to officer's suspension

1:48 Sheriff's Department steps up enforcement on panhandling and loitering