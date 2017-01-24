Council decides against ticketing those giving to panhandlers

District 4 Councilman Cary Moon changed course Tuesday night and withdrew his request that city staff add a provision to the city’s panhandling ordinance that would make it illegal to give money to panhandlers.
Moon said the change came after he was told there is no legal foundation to support such a provision. Instead, Moon encouraged people to give to social services and programs that help the homeless.
The proposal to outlaw giving to panhandlers had sparked local controversy, with some residents calling radio talk shows to say council members shouldn’t attempt to regulate what people can or can’t do with their own money.
The council did vote 9-0 to change language in the ordinance that allows stricter enforcement against those considered to be panhandling aggressively.
Councilwoman Gyna Bivens, who also sought a stricter panhandling ordinance, said she has constituents who do not want people to be ticketed for giving.
“Like Cary, I don’t want to interfere with that, we just want people to be safe. There is a difference between homelessness and panhandling, they are not to be confused.”
The council has been addressing cracking down on panhandling for about year.
Under the new provision, a beggar or panhandler becomes aggressive when they use violent or threatening gestures and continues to solicit a person when they’ve already been told no, according the new ordinance. The beggar or panhandler also cannot touch or block a pedestrian, among other things, the ordinance says.
The new ordinance also sets distance guidelines for when a solicitation becomes an offense. For example, a person can’t beg or panhandle within 20 feet at such places as an automated teller machine, at a parking meter or the entrance to a restaurant, or within 50 feet of a public or private school.
Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727
