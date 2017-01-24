Complaint filed against Tarrant County district attorney in officer-involved shooting

0:08 Burglars take cash register from Fort Worth restaurant Pause

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:26 Police still investigating slayings in south Fort Worth

1:48 Sheriff's Department steps up enforcement on panhandling and loitering

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

0:44 Volunteers reach out to homeless

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

7:14 Community meeting about discipline of officer in viral arrest video

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth