Fort Worth

January 24, 2017 1:51 PM

Second man arrested in east Fort Worth fatal shooting

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A second man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in east Fort Worth last week.

Lawrence Duckett, 22, was arrested Monday at 7 p.m. in connection with the death of Arturo Zavala on Jan. 16 at the 600 block of Woodchucker Drive, according to the police report.

Police responded to the Woodridge Apartments around 5 p.m. where they found Zavala near the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

Taborous Clayton Brown, 19, was arrested Friday, according to the police report.

Both are booked in the Mansfield Jail and face a capital murder charge, jail records show. They each have bail set at $100,000.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos