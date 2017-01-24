Second man arrested in east Fort Worth fatal shooting

A second man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in east Fort Worth last week.
Lawrence Duckett, 22, was arrested Monday at 7 p.m. in connection with the death of Arturo Zavala on Jan. 16 at the 600 block of Woodchucker Drive, according to the police report.
Police responded to the Woodridge Apartments around 5 p.m. where they found Zavala near the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.
Taborous Clayton Brown, 19, was arrested Friday, according to the police report.
Both are booked in the Mansfield Jail and face a capital murder charge, jail records show. They each have bail set at $100,000.
