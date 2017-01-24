Science teacher indicted in Fort Worth killings after Halloween party

A middle school science teacher arrested in the killings of two men in October was indicted on a capital murder charge last week, according to Tarrant County court records.
Cary Heath, 35, is accused of fatally shooting Daniel Haros, 25, and Phillip Evans, 25, in front of their homes in the 800 block of Buffalo Springs Drive in south Fort Worth early Oct. 23.
Heath, a teacher at Permenter Middle School in Cedar Hill, admitted to the killings, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
He and his wife had been at a small Halloween party at a neighbor’s home on Buffalo Springs Drive when Haros and Evans briefly stopped by, the affidavit said.
After a friendly, cordial conversation, the two victims left to return home while Heath walked to his own house, according to the affidavit.
Minutes later, multiple gunshots rang out.
A 911 caller told investigators that they had looked outside after hearing the shots and saw a white man standing over Haros, striking him with the butt of a rifle. When the witness yelled at the suspect to stop, Heath pointed the rifle at the witness and asked if they “had a problem,” the affidavit says.
A couple of minutes after that, Heath ran into a neighbor’s house, handed someone his 1-year-old baby and said: “This is the last time I will see the baby. I killed two people,” before running out, the affidavit said.
Heath’s wife, Tiffany Heath, was later arrested after she admitted to cleaning Heath’s gun safe and hiding a rifle magazine under their bed, police said.
Tiffany Heath was indicted last week on a tampering with evidence charge.
Cary Heath remains in the Tarrant county jail with his bail set at $1,000,000.
This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives
