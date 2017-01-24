Rich kid’s schools? SMU and TCU make the top ‘1 percent’ list

Where are the children of the nation’s top 1 percent going to college?
Both SMU (23) and TCU (35) were among the 38 schools across the country that had more students from families of the nation’s top 1 percent earners than the bottom 60 percent according to a recent New York Times article.
The top 1 percent is defined as families that earn at least $630,000 annually, while the bottom 60 percent is for those who earn $65,000 or less.
Washington University in St. Louis was at the top of the list while Ivy League schools such as Yale, Brown, Penn and Dartmouth also were in the top 38.
The report was based on the Equality of Opportunity Project study that looked at the highest upward mobility rate among colleges. It was based on based on anonymous tax filings and tuition records. The story includes an interactive database that allows readers to search individual school for the ratio of students between the top one percent and bottom 60 percent.
Colleges with the highest mobility rate from the bottom 40 percent to the top 40 percent included Texas A&M University, which ranked third on that list. Under that criteria, Texas Wesleyan University ranked 136 and the University of Texas at Arlington ranked 378.
