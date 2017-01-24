Girl, 4, dies after four-vehicle crash on I-35W in Burleson

A four-vehicle crash on Interstate 35W killed a 4-year-old girl and sent another female to the hospital Tuesday morning in Burleson.
Sofia Cardenas died after she was taken by CareFlite to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Burleson police and fire responded to the crash around 7:45 a.m. at the 800 block of northbound I-35W, said city spokeswoman DeAnna Phillips.
The female driver of a Ford SUV struck the rear of a Honda Sedan carrying a female driver and two 4-year-old occupants that was slowing or stopped for traffic, Phillips said.
The hit caused the Honda to strike a Chevy pick-up with one male occupant which then struck a Chevy SUV, also with one male inside. Neither the males nor the female driver of the Ford were injured.
The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Cardenas was taken by CareFlite to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The other 4-year-old was not injured, Phillips said.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
