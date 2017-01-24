From near and far, hundreds attend funeral for slain Little Elm detective

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and community members filled the pews of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano to show support at the funeral of slain Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker.
“He knew how to reach out to people in their darkest hours, no matter what they had done,” said Little Elm Chief Rodney Harrison. “He understood the compassion side of policing.”
Walker’s friends from the department and from his time in the military focused on telling stories of not only his time serving his country and community but who he was as a friend and father to his four children.
Ready to pay our respect. pic.twitter.com/riyDlnIMPA— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 24, 2017
John Freebird, who met Walker in the Army, talked about the time he showed up at his doorstep, a thousand miles away, to help in any way he could when Freebird lost his little brother.
“Be very proud of your father,” Freebird said to Walker’s children. “He was not only a great man but a true American hero.”
Walker, a narcotics detective and officer of the Little Elm Police Department for over 18 years, was among officers responding to a home at the 1400 block of Turtle Cove Drive where a man with a gun had been reported.
He was trying to get a view of the barricaded suspect when he was struck and killed by a “hail of gunfire,” Harrison said last week.
Officers found the suspect, Rudy Garcia, dead inside the home hours later but officials have not commented on how he died.
Law enforcement from all over the country honor fallen Little Elm detective Jerry Walker. https://t.co/udch2eg9qc pic.twitter.com/KjiX6Nfn9Y— WFAA-TV (@wfaachannel8) January 24, 2017
Walker was the department’s first officer to be killed in the line of duty.
His badge number 633, which will be retired at the Little Elm Police Department, was etched along with his initials on the thin black line that lay across the badges of Little Elm officers at the funeral.
“Jerry’s spirit will live as long as their is breath in the lungs of law enforcement officers around the county,” Harrison said.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
