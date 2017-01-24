Two hospitalized in Fort Worth crash that shut down freeway for hours

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash Monday night in Fort Worth.
Police responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle just after 11:45 p.m. at 12800 South Freeway southbound near Interstate 35W, according to the police report.
Two people were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries, said MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky.
The highway was shut down for nearly five hours before it was reopened around 4:45 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
