Fort Worth

January 24, 2017 10:08 AM

Two hospitalized in Fort Worth crash that shut down freeway for hours

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash Monday night in Fort Worth.

Police responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle just after 11:45 p.m. at 12800 South Freeway southbound near Interstate 35W, according to the police report.

Two people were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries, said MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky.

The highway was shut down for nearly five hours before it was reopened around 4:45 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos