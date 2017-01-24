Seriously, don’t let the bed bugs bite at Tarrant County courthouse!

Officials are in the midst of a campaign to exterminate bed bugs found earlier this month at a Tarrant County courthouse.
Tarrant County officials became aware of the insects on Jan. 6 when an employee of the district attorney’s office was bitten while in the grand jury room on the second floor in the Tim Curry Justice Center.
Officials believe the bugs had been in the grand jury room for several weeks before they were discovered. Three chairs were infested with bed bugs, officials said Tuesday.
Those cloth chairs were thrown away as well as cloth table aprons used in the grand jury room, officials said. All the other chairs and the carpet in the room were fine, officials said.
Using liquids to exterminate the insects, officials with Pest Proof of Burleson have treated the grand jury room twice.
“We got them a special cocktail,” Tarrant County facilities director David Phillips said Tuesday in a telephone interview.
Phillips also said that he could not remember having a bed bug issue in any county building in his 26 years. Tarrant County officials manage 63 buildings.
Pest control officials also have treated the entire second floor and the floors above and below the grand jury room.
Officials contacted the Tarrant County Public Health Department director who sent out an entomologist. One bed bug was found last week, Phillips said.
The entomologist suggested placing glue strips in various areas to test for any more bugs.
“We are placing the strips this week,” Phillips said.
The pest control company will place carbon dioxide type glue strips in the grand jury area to draw-in any bugs, Phillips said Tuesday.
The company is inspecting the areas each day until January 31, if no bugs are found by then, inspections will be twice a week in February.
If no bugs are found by the end of February, the company will inspect once a month for two months.
“I don’t know if we have killed each and every bed bug yet,” Phillips said in an email. “We have not found any since the single one last week.”
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments