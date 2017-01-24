Morning briefing: Fort Worth panhandling; Little Elm officer’s funeral; Keller searches for graffiti artist

Here are the top stories from around Fort Worth and Texas Tuesday morning. Click on the links for details on each one.
Fort Worth Council to vote on panhandling issues
The Fort Worth City Council meeting is expected to discuss the issue of aggressive panhandling, something that has become “disturbing and disruptive” to residents, tourists and businesses within the city.
The council will vote Tuesday to repeal a portion of the city’s ordinance that makes loitering for begging illegal and replacing it with stricter language.
Since Bill Waybourn, the new Tarrant County Sheriff, took office on Jan. 1, deputies have increased patrols around county buildings in downtown in order to reduce the homeless population in the area.
Little Elm officer to be laid to rest
Detective Jerry Walker, who was shot and killed last week when he responded to a person with weapon call, will be laid to rest Tuesday.
His funeral is at 10 a.m. at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. Law enforcement officers from across the country and members of the community are expected to travel to Plano to pay their respects.
Walker was trying to get a better view of the barricaded suspect last Tuesday when gunfire from Rudy Garcia fatally struck him. Garcia was found dead inside the home hours later.
Fundraisers all across North Texas are helping to raise money for the family of Det. Walker who was survived by his wife and four kids.
TCU running back arrested
Kyle Hicks, TCU’s running back, along with two former players were arrested on public intoxication charges over the weekend, jail records show.
Hicks, 22, Bryson Henderson, 21, and George Baltimore, 21, were arrested at a Whataburger early Saturday after police were dispatched due to a reported fight.
TCU officials said Monday they were aware of the incident and looking into the details.
Keller looking for graffiti artist
A Keller landscape worker discovered a work of art, rather than vandalism, when he saw a young deer painted on the wall of a tunnel under Bear Creek Parkway.
Now, city officials are searching for the artist’s identity not because they are in trouble but to talk with them about future artwork in the area.
“There’s more room in that tunnel,” Gary Davis, the park’s maintenance and development manager said. “Hopefully the artist will reach out to us.”
Homicides rise in 2016
A Star-Telegram database found that 141 people fell victim to homicides in Tarrant, Denton, Johnson and Parker counties in 2016, which was the most since 2011.
Fort Worth saw a rise in domestic homicides, Arlington saw a rise in total homicides and six people were killed in officer-involved shootings, including the death of Officer David Hofer of Euless police in March.
Check out the database here.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
