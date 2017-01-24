When the stolen credit card didn’t work, he just left without paying

Police requested help finding a man who is accused of shoplifting after he tried to use a stolen credit card, according to Fort Worth police.
The man went into the Target in far north Fort Worth, 8917 Tehama Ridge Parkway, on Jan. 13 and picked a beard trimmer and some men’s clothing, according to a Fort Worth Police Department news release.
The man then tried to pay at the self-checkout with a credit card that didn’t belong to him, the release said. After being declined twice, the man took the items without paying for them. He was seen leaving in a white Audi SUV.
Police requested that anyone with information call 817-392-4616.
