When the stolen credit card didn’t work, he just left without paying

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch Pause

1:48 Sheriff's Department steps up enforcement on panhandling and loitering

0:39 TCU's Hicks: Frogs need to be better prepared

0:44 Volunteers reach out to homeless

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:49 Thousands march in Fort Worth to promote women’s rights

0:47 Serial robbery suspect caught on video at Camp Bowie cash store

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

2:08 Watch thieves take the bait cars in Fort Worth