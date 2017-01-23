Fort Worth

Man arrested in Fort Worth, charged with child sexual assault

A 37-year-old man was arrested late Sunday, charged with sexual assault of a juvenile.

Crispin Suarez-Garcia was being held in the Mansfield Jail on Monday on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Bail was set at $150,000. He also has an immigration and customs hold and is being held without bail on that charge.

The call came in to Fort Worth police at 7 p.m. stating that a child had been abducted by an unknown male, said Tamara Valle, police spokeswoman.

Officers searched the area and located Suarez-Garcia and the child about 10 p.m., police said.

Additional details were unavailable from police. According to CBS DFW, Suarez-Garcia and the child were found in the area around Brittain Street.

