Man arrested in Fort Worth, charged with child sexual assault

A 37-year-old man was arrested late Sunday, charged with sexual assault of a juvenile.
Crispin Suarez-Garcia was being held in the Mansfield Jail on Monday on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Bail was set at $150,000. He also has an immigration and customs hold and is being held without bail on that charge.
The call came in to Fort Worth police at 7 p.m. stating that a child had been abducted by an unknown male, said Tamara Valle, police spokeswoman.
Officers searched the area and located Suarez-Garcia and the child about 10 p.m., police said.
Additional details were unavailable from police. According to CBS DFW, Suarez-Garcia and the child were found in the area around Brittain Street.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
Comments