TCU running back arrested on public intoxication charge

TCU running back Kyle Hicks and two former football players were arrested on misdemeanor public intoxication charges over the weekend, according to jail records.
Hicks, 22, Bryson Henderson, 21, and George Baltimore, 21, were taken into custody early Saturday morning at a Whataburger near TCU’s campus.
Police were dispatched about 2:40 a.m. to the restaurant at 2401 West Berry Street, where a fight had been reported, according to a police report.
Further details were not available Monday night. TCU officials had not immediately responded to a request for comment.
Two women were also arrested on public intoxication charges in the incident.
Hicks, a junior from Arlington Martin, earned all-Big 12 honorable mention this past season, leading the Horned Frogs with 1,082 rushing yards. He scored 14 total touchdowns — 12 rushing, two receiving — and also had a team-high 47 catches.
Baltimore, a Mansfield native who left the team in 2015 after suffering multiple injuries, also faces a resisting arrest charge, according to police records.
Henderson, a 2013 graduate of Mansfield Summit, played in 12 games as a sophomore in 2015 but was not listed on the team roster this past season.
