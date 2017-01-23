Fort Worth school board may honor late LGBT activist

A resolution honoring the late activist David Mack Henderson is being considered by the Fort Worth school board Tuesday.
Henderson, 56, died in December after a battle with cancer. He helped found Fairness Fort Worth and had served as its president since 2013. An ally of LGBT youths, he was among supporters of transgender guidelines drafted by the Fort Worth school district.
The proposed resolution highlights Henderson’s efforts including finding training material to help teachers and counselors address the needs of LGBT students. It also points out that he helped mentor LGBT youths who were at risk of dropping out of school.
Paschal High senior Xavier Khan, president of the school’s Gay Straight Alliance, said he was thankful for Henderson’s energy and passion for the cause. About a year ago, Khan worked with Henderson to raise money for care closets for homeless youths.
“We all remember the bathroom battle in Fort Worth,” Khan said. “Well, he was on the front line, speaking at almost all of the meetings and even got students involved, including myself and a group of my friends.
“He did a lot for LGBT youth in Fort Worth, and we will always remember him for it.”
Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1
