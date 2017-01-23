Fort Worth Luke’s Locker still open but other stores close temporarily

Several Luke’s Locker running stores are temporarily closing, but the location in Fort Worth at Montgomery Plaza will stay open, the company announced in a Facebook post on Friday.
Stores in Southlake, The Woodlands, Plano and Austin are shutting down for the 2-3 weeks to be “re-inventoried,” the post said.
“We are sorry you have seen our stores out of stock lately,” the post said. “That is not the Luke's way.”
In a statement to the Austin American-Statesman on Friday, Luke’s Locker CEO Matt Lucas said the company has been impacted by “over distribution” of fitness products, along with online sales through Amazon and Zappos.
“We believe we have a viable business strategy that will take some time to rebuild,” Lucas said in the statement. “Over the last 6 years, we made some poor decisions about a handful of store locations that have negatively impacted the working capital of the business. The stores that we are temporarily closing are not the problem. Having to shut them down is a by product of the poor decisions on other locations.”
Luke’s Locker opened in Fort Worth in 1992 at the University Village shopping center before moving to Montgomery Plaza. The store has sponsored several running events in Tarrant County over the years and it offers various training programs, including for the Cowtown Marathon.
The closed locations will continue to operate their training programs, Lucas told the Statesman.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
