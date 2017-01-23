Area fundraisers to help family of slain Little Elm detective

National and local groups have scheduled several events in the next few days to help the family of Little Elm police Detective Jerry Walker, who was killed last week in the line of duty.
T-shirts are being sold at local events and a national restaurant chain will be donating some proceeds to Walker’s family.
Walker, 48, was killed Jan. 17 when a man began shooting at officers in the 1400 block of Turtle Cove in Little Elm. The longest-serving employee of Little Elm PD, with 18 years on the force, Walker leaves behind four children.
At 1 p.m. Monday, T-shirts with the hash tag #LittleElmBigHero will be sold by officers from Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, Mansfield, Suffolk County (N.Y.) and the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department at Fort Worth Electric, 812 E. Ninth St., in downtown Fort Worth, just east of the Fort Worth International Transportation Center.
All the proceeds for the $10 shirts go to the Walker family. Fort Worth police estimated there were 500 shirts available and another 3,500 are on order.
The event is sponsored by FW Metro Ministries. The Fort Worth chapter of Brotherhood for the Fallen is assisting in the fundraiser.
A similar event is scheduled in the next few days at the Tarrant County College South Campus in Fort Worth. A date and times for the fundraiser are pending.
On Jan. 30, 10 Chick-fil-A restaurants in northern Tarrant and Denton counties will be donating some of their proceeds to the Walker family. That event will run 6-8 p.m.
Monday, Walker’s body will be moved from a funeral home in Aubrey through Little Elm to Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano for a public viewing, which will be 6-8 p.m. The procession is expected to begin around 3:30 p.m., WFAA-TV reported.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
#LittleElmBigHero t-shirts
For more information on the T-shirts, to to www.ftwmetro.org
Source: Fort Worth police
