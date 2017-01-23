Have you seen a man with a guitar in his pants? Call the police

Police requested public assistance Monday in the search for a male suspect who stole a full-size guitar from a far north Fort Worth store by stuffing it in his pants.
The thief went into Guitar Center at 8957 Tehama Ridge Parkway on Wednesday afternoon, put the full-size brown Fender guitar into his pants and walked out, according to a Fort Worth Police Department news release. The guitar is valued at more than $1,700, according to police.
If you have information about the suspect, call 817-392-4616.
