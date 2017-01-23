Have you seen a man with a guitar in his pants? Call the police

0:30 Van nearly submerged in flash flooding near Central Market Pause

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

0:47 Serial robbery suspect caught on video at Camp Bowie cash store

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:38 Craig family lawyers respond to officer's suspension

1:58 Crowd marches in Dallas for women's rights

1:49 Thousands march in Fort Worth to promote women’s rights

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:15 Fort Worth police honor slain Little Elm detective