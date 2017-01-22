Fort Worth

January 22, 2017 7:41 PM

Man arrested in east Fort Worth shooting death

By Susan McFarland

smcfarland@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting death of a young man in east Fort Worth last week.

Taborous Clayton-Brown was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Friday, according to a Fort Worth police incident report, in connection with the death of Arturo Zavala, 18, after a shooting in the 600 block of Woodchucker Drive on Jan. 16.

Zavala died at 5:06 p.m. of multiple gunshot wounds on the lawn of an apartment complex, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

Clayton-Brown is being held at Mansfield Jail in connection with the death and faces a capital murder charge. His bond is set at $100,000. The report does not show where he resides.

Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos