Man arrested in east Fort Worth shooting death

A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting death of a young man in east Fort Worth last week.
Taborous Clayton-Brown was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Friday, according to a Fort Worth police incident report, in connection with the death of Arturo Zavala, 18, after a shooting in the 600 block of Woodchucker Drive on Jan. 16.
Zavala died at 5:06 p.m. of multiple gunshot wounds on the lawn of an apartment complex, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Clayton-Brown is being held at Mansfield Jail in connection with the death and faces a capital murder charge. His bond is set at $100,000. The report does not show where he resides.
