Fire burns Fort Worth home

A home on the city’s east side went up in flames Sunday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.
Multiple 911 calls came in about 4 p.m. regarding a fire in the 800 block of Karnes Street, said Lt. Kyle Falkner, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman.
Fort Worth police were called to assist with traffic and crowd control. Red Cross had not been called for assistance early Sunday evening, Falkner said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, which is typically a multiple day process, Falkner said.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
Comments