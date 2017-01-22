Fort Worth police detain armed men outside home of Jacqueline Craig

Three men armed with assault rifles were detained and then released Saturday outside the home of Jacqueline Craig, the woman who was at the center of a viral video showing her arrest.
Fort Worth police said officers were sent to the location in the 7400 block of Rock Garden Trail to investigate a disturbance complaint.
“While there they did come in contact with three men armed with AK-47s,” said police spokeswoman Tamara Valle. “They were briefly detained and released after the officers’ investigation of the disturbance.”
Behind the armed men was a group of about 20 people including children and teens, who said they were there to defend Craig, according to Fox4news.com. None of the men detained threatened or pointed their guns at anyone, according to NBCDFW.com. A police statement to NBC referred to the men as protesters but their exact motivations were not known.
Craig was arrested by Fort Worth police Officer William Martin about a month ago after she called in a complaint that her 7-year-old son had been choked by a neighbor. The incident was captured on a cellphone video that has gone viral, showing the officer pointing a Taser and wrestling the woman and one of her daughters to the ground and handcuffing them.
The video shows the situation quickly escalating after police arrive, with women screaming profanities at the officer, who eventually handcuffed and arrested Craig and two daughters, Brea Hymond, 19, and Jacques Craig, 15. Martin was suspended for 10 days for “multiple errors in judgment.”
This story contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
Comments