Fort Worth police detain armed men outside home of Jacqueline Craig

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration Pause

0:47 Serial robbery suspect caught on video at Camp Bowie cash store

0:30 Van nearly submerged in flash flooding near Central Market

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast