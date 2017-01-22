Officials identify Fort Worth man killed after jumping out of truck

A man killed after he jumped out of a truck and hit by an 18-wheeler on a highway last week has been identified as Robert Williams, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday.
Williams, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A hometown was not listed on the medical examiner’s website, but Tarrant County public records indicated that Williams lived in Fort Worth.
Investigators believe Williams was killed after he jumped from the back seat of a truck and was struck by an 18-wheeler on Southwest Loop 820 Thursday night.
Police responded to a report of a traffic hazard just before 11 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Loop 820 and Bryant Irvin and found a man dead on the highway.
The man reportedly began “thrashing around” from possible drug intoxication when he jumped from the truck onto the freeway, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Interstate 20 westbound at Bryant Irvin was shut down for several hours while police investigated.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
