Man shot to death inside bar near U.S. 287 in east Fort Worth

A 35-year-old man is dead after a shooting inside a bar early Saturday in east Fort Worth.
Tujuan McIntosh died a few hours after he was shot inside the New Start Club at the 4500 block of Miller Avenue, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
When officers responded around 1 a.m., they found McIntosh inside the bar with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital where was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m., police said.
Fox 4 News reported that the shooting followed an argument between two men at the bar.
Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating.
