Fort Worth

January 21, 2017 10:53 AM

Man shot to death inside bar near U.S. 287 in east Fort Worth

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A 35-year-old man is dead after a shooting inside a bar early Saturday in east Fort Worth.

Tujuan McIntosh died a few hours after he was shot inside the New Start Club at the 4500 block of Miller Avenue, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

When officers responded around 1 a.m., they found McIntosh inside the bar with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital where was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m., police said.

Fox 4 News reported that the shooting followed an argument between two men at the bar.

Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos