Fort Worth

January 21, 2017 8:14 AM

Male shot by security overnight near the Stockyards

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

One person was shot by security at a bar in north Fort Worth early Saturday.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 2:20 a.m. at Caballo Blanco, a bar just a mile north of the Stockyards on North Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male was shot one time by security. The victim was transported in stable condition, police said.

Police did not say what prompted the shooting.

No other details were immediately available. Fort Worth police are investigating.

Check back for updates.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos