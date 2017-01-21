Male shot by security overnight near the Stockyards

One person was shot by security at a bar in north Fort Worth early Saturday.
Officers responded to a shooting call around 2:20 a.m. at Caballo Blanco, a bar just a mile north of the Stockyards on North Main Street.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male was shot one time by security. The victim was transported in stable condition, police said.
Police did not say what prompted the shooting.
No other details were immediately available. Fort Worth police are investigating.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
