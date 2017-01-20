Fort Worth

Tractor-trailer goes off Loop 820 overpass onto North Main Street

By Ryan Osborne

FORT WORTH

A tractor-trailer wrecked and went off an overpass on Loop 820 in north Fort Worth on Friday afternoon, leaving one person in critical condition, according to MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky.

The accident happened about 4:45 p.m.

The truck went off the Loop 820 overpass and landed onto North Main Street, according to a Fort Worth police tweet.

Main Street was shut down after the accident.

Traffic was being slowed on Loop 820 but the road was open about 5:30 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation traffic map.

