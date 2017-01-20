Tractor-trailer goes off Loop 820 overpass onto North Main Street

A tractor-trailer wrecked and went off an overpass on Loop 820 in north Fort Worth on Friday afternoon, leaving one person in critical condition, according to MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky.
The accident happened about 4:45 p.m.
The truck went off the Loop 820 overpass and landed onto North Main Street, according to a Fort Worth police tweet.
Main Street was shut down after the accident.
Traffic was being slowed on Loop 820 but the road was open about 5:30 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation traffic map.
#TrafficAlert N Main NB is completely shut down for an 18 wheeler accident. SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE pic.twitter.com/ZR21KwrB7k— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 20, 2017
#BREAKING Big rig drives off bridge in Fort Worth. Multiple people hurt. Working on more details. https://t.co/5JDv5UAWQf (Chopper11) pic.twitter.com/AlnF2gwZ0j— CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) January 20, 2017
