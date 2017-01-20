Fort Worth roads deadly overnight: three killed in traffic incidents

At least three people were killed on Fort Worth roads late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, a man jumped out of the back seat of a truck on Southwest Loop 820 and was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer, said Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Jimmy Pollozani.
Police responded to a report of a traffic hazard just before 11 p.m. at Southwest Loop 820 and Bryant Irvin and found the man dead on the highway.
The man reportedly began “thrashing around” from possible drug intoxication when he jumped from the truck onto the freeway, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tarrant County medical examiner had not identified the victim Friday morning.
Interstate 20 westbound at Bryant Irvin was shut down for several hours overnight while police investigated.
About 4:15 a.m., a man or woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 35W. Police believe the victim jumped from the Allen Avenue bridge onto the freeway, Pollozani said. Northbound lanes of Interstate 35W were shut down for about three hours.
The vehicle didn’t stop, Pollozani said.
The unknown victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
About 5:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer and small vehicle collided in the 600 block of Beach Street, Pollozani said. One person was killed and two were injured.
The victim who was killed was not immediately identified.
The crash forced Beach Street to be shut down for a while Friday morning.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments