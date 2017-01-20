Man dies after jumping from back seat of truck on I-20 in Fort Worth

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history Pause

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

1:45 Officer Brandi Kamper goes for a ride-along with the Air Force Thunderbirds

0:24 A prowler shot a homeowner overnight on Kodiak Ct. in Fort Worth

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

0:53 Suspect flees after stabbing 1 with bowie knife in Dallas

3:32 Konni Burton and Chris Turner talk about funding Texas education

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video