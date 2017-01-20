Fort Worth

January 20, 2017 9:32 AM

Man dies after jumping from back seat of truck on I-20 in Fort Worth

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A man is dead after he jumped from the back seat of a truck and was struck by an 18-wheeler in Fort Worth on Thursday night, police said.

Police responded to a report of a traffic hazard just before 11 p.m. at Southwest Loop 820 and Bryant Irvin and found a man dead on the highway.

The man reportedly began “thrashing around” from possible drug intoxication when he jumped from the truck onto the freeway, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tarrant County medical examiner had not identified the victim Friday morning.

Interstate 20 westbound at Bryant Irvin was shut down for several hours overnight while police investigated.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos