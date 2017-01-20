Man dies after jumping from back seat of truck on I-20 in Fort Worth

A man is dead after he jumped from the back seat of a truck and was struck by an 18-wheeler in Fort Worth on Thursday night, police said.
Police responded to a report of a traffic hazard just before 11 p.m. at Southwest Loop 820 and Bryant Irvin and found a man dead on the highway.
The man reportedly began “thrashing around” from possible drug intoxication when he jumped from the truck onto the freeway, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tarrant County medical examiner had not identified the victim Friday morning.
Interstate 20 westbound at Bryant Irvin was shut down for several hours overnight while police investigated.
#FortWorth police have opened WB I-20 at Bryant Irvin. It was closed overnight while they investigated a fatal crash. Details @GoodDayFox4 pic.twitter.com/IRI4T8Ncoz— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) January 20, 2017
