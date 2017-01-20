Fort Worth police investigating deadly incident at I-35W, Allen Avenue

A fatal incident forced northbound lanes of Interstate 35W to be closed early Friday morning, WFAA-TV reported.
An adult was pronounced dead at the scene around 4:30 a.m., WFAA-TV reported, and no one else was injured. Further details were not immediately available, and it was unclear whether the incident was a fatal car crash or something else.
All northbound lanes were shut down for about two hours. TxDOT tweeted at 7:20 a.m. that the lanes were re-opened.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
