Man fatally shot in living room at apartment in west Fort Worth

A 41-year-old man was found fatally shot at an apartment complex in west Fort Worth about noon Wednesday, police said.
Matthew Gaines died of multiple gunshot wounds in the living room of his apartment in the 8700 block of Calmont Avenue, off Las Vegas Trail, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Gaines’ death was ruled a homicide.
Officers had been dispatched on a welfare check to his apartment, where they found him shot, police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said.
Homicide detectives were not releasing further details Thursday. No arrests had been made in the case.
