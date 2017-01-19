Fort Worth teenager dies after car wreck on Beach Street

A Fort Worth teenager died Wednesday after he was involved in a car crash on Beach Street on the border of Haltom City and Fort Worth.
Fort Worth police responded to the crash Tuesday night in the 3500 block of North Beach Street, according to an online police report. Additional information about the incident was not immediately available from police Thursday morning.
Leonel Garcia, 17, was taken to the hospital from the scene and was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner report.
