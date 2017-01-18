Suspect arrested after 4 robberies on north side in less than 2 hours

A man in his 20s was in custody and being questioned after four robberies were reported on Fort Worth’s north side in less than two hours Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The suspect, whose name was not yet available Wednesday evening, was arrested after an officer pulled behind him at Long Avenue and Northwest 33rd Street, said Officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman.
Police believe the suspect robbed several stores in the area before he was arrested without incident. A weapon was found in his vehicle that was possibly used during the robberies, Pollozani said.
According to police reports, the robberies happened about 30 minutes apart and were reported at stores in the 3200 block of Deen Road, the 300 block of Northwest 25th Street, the 2400 block of Market Avenue and the 800 block of West Northside Drive.
The first one, on Northside Drive, happened about 3 p.m., and the suspect had a handgun, according to the report.
The second robbery happened about 20 minutes later on Market Avenue, west of the Stockyards. The 911 caller said the store was “just robbed at gunpoint,” according to the police report.
About 30 minutes later, a 911 caller at a store on Northwest 25th, closer to the Stockyards, reported another robbery at gunpoint.
The fourth robbery was reported about 30 minutes later on Deen Road near Interstate 35W.
No one was injured in the incidents, which were still under investigation Wednesday.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
