Fort Worth man who collected child porn on Kik sentenced to 20 years

A Fort Worth man who used the Kik instant messenger app to receive and distribute child pornography was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday, officials announced.
Jose Diego Gonzales, 30, had been in custody since his arrest in July.
He pleaded guilty in September to one count of receipt of child pornography and aiding and abetting, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.
In December 2015, federal agents learned that Gonzalez was using Kik and free public Wi-Fi in Tye, near Abilene, to receive and distribute the child porn.
When agents searched two of his cell phones, they found 30 images of child pornography, the press release said. Agents also linked a Dropbox account to Gonzales that contained 56 images of child porn and 279 videos of child porn.
U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor sentenced Gonzales.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Juanita Fielden was the prosecutor.
