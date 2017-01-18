Ranching is a ‘business’ and not ‘a way a life,’ says Stock Show award recipient

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg Pause

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

1:10 American Airlines new premium economy

1:44 Stock Show weather doesn’t deter crowd at All Western Parade

1:46 Hurst couple will go to inauguration

2:25 Celebrating Martin Luther King in Fort Worth

1:36 Fort Worth: How did the Trinity River come to be?

0:43 Homicide detectives investigate death in southeast Fort Worth