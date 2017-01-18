Morning briefing: Little Elm officer fatally shot; Facebook CEO at Stock Show; American wins ‘airline of the year’

Here are some of the top headlines around Fort Worth and Texas Wednesday morning. Click on the links of each one for more details.
Little Elm officer fatally shot
Detective Jerry Walker of the Little Elm Police Department was fatally shot in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to an armed person call around 3 p.m. and during the stand-off, the suspect began shooting from inside the home, striking Walker.
Walker was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police confirmed the suspect was found dead inside the home but have not released information on how he died.
Facebook CEO spotted at the Stock Show
Mayor Betsy Price gave Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, a front-row seat and personal tour of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo at Will Rogers Coliseum.
Zuckerberg was in the area this week making his first stop on his journey to visit all 50 states in 2017.
American wins ‘airline of the year’
The Fort Worth-based American Airlines was awarded “Airline of the Year” by the publication Air Transport World Monday which they’ve won before in 1981 and 1988.
The airline rewarded its employees with free plane tickets to recognize their performance.
Police investigate north Fort Worth shooting
One person is in the hospital after a shooting outside a home in north Fort Worth near Interstate 35W early Wednesday.
A homeowner and a man he found in the bushes got into a struggle and the man shot the homeowner.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not commented regarding the suspect.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments