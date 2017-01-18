One hospitalized in shooting outside home near I-35 in north Fort Worth

One person is in the hospital after a struggle ensued outside a home in north Fort Worth early Wednesday.
Officers responded to a person with weapon call around 12:15 a.m. at the 3600 block of Kodiak Court at Riverside Drive near Interstate 35W.
A homeowner found a male in their bushes and the two struggled with each other. The male then shot the homeowner, police said.
The victim was transported in critical condition.
Police did not release information regarding the suspect.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
