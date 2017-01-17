Candidates can begin filing for Fort Worth school board races

The filing period for candidates running for Fort Worth school board in the May 6 local elections begins Wednesday.
Five seats are up for election. The four-year posts, which represent single-member districts, are: District 1, which is held by Jacinto Ramos; District 4, held by T.A. Sims; District 7, held by Norman Robbins; District 8, held by Matthew Avila; and District 9, held by Ashley Paz.
Ramos, Avila and Paz were first elected to the board in 2013. Sims, a pharmacist, was first elected in 1983, while Robbins, a Realtor, has served on the board since 2004.
The application filing period for candidates ends on Feb. 17. Paperwork is filed with the school district.
Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1
Comments