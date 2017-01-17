Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stops by the Fort Worth Stock Show

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stopped by the Stock Show on Tuesday night and got a personal tour of the grounds.
He even petted a calf.
The social media tycoon was Mayor Betsy Price’s first-row guest at the Bull’s Night Out rodeo at the Will Rogers Coliseum.
Zuckerberg was in the area this week, making his first stop on a journey to visit all 50 states this year.
Earlier Tuesday, he toured Facebook’s massive data center being built in far north Fort Worth.
I just stopped by our new data center being built in Fort Worth, Texas. It's going to be one of the biggest data centers...Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The complex — appropriately located at 4500 Like Way — will include five buildings totaling nearly 2.5 million square feet of space. It already has almost 1,000 people working at it, Zuckerberg posted on Tuesday, and it could be up and running by the end of this year.
Zuckerberg was also in Dallas on Tuesday, testifying in a lawsuit case against one of his companies, Oculus, over virtual-reality headset technology.
On Monday, Zuckerberg met with Dallas police officers and helped plant a community garden in Oak Cliff.
