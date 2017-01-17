Fire damages vacant club in south Fort Worth

Firefighters responded to a heavy fire at a vacant club in south Fort Worth early Tuesday.
The fire was brought under control soon after it was called in at 4:15 a.m., said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Kyle Falkner.
It was close to the I-35/I-20 interchange in the 800 block of Southway Circle and the heavy smoke drew quite a bit of attention, according to Falkner.
Fire damaged the front office portion of the light-colored building, he said. Smoke and fire damage could be detected on the building’s exterior.
There were no reports of injuries and the cause is under investigation.
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
