January 17, 2017 12:01 PM

Fire damages vacant club in south Fort Worth

By Tom Uhler

Firefighters responded to a heavy fire at a vacant club in south Fort Worth early Tuesday.

The fire was brought under control soon after it was called in at 4:15 a.m., said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Kyle Falkner.

It was close to the I-35/I-20 interchange in the 800 block of Southway Circle and the heavy smoke drew quite a bit of attention, according to Falkner.

Fire damaged the front office portion of the light-colored building, he said. Smoke and fire damage could be detected on the building’s exterior.

There were no reports of injuries and the cause is under investigation.

Fort Worth

