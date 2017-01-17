Young man fatally shot in east Fort Worth on Monday afternoon

Homicide detectives were investigating Tuesday the shooting death of a young man in east Fort Worth.
Police were called just before 5 p.m. Monday to the 600 block of Woodchucker Drive and found the victim near a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body, according to a Fort Worth Police Department news release.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity had not been released Tuesday morning.
The news release said more information may be released later. Check back for updates.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments