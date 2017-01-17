Fort Worth

One dead, one hospitalized in southeast Fort Worth shooting

By Azia Branson

FORT WORTH

One male is dead and another is in the hospital after a double shooting in southeast Fort Worth Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call around 7:15 p.m. at Miller Avenue and Martin Street where they found a crime scene but no people involved. During that time, additional officers responded to the 3400 block of Childress Street near U.S. 287 on a shots fired call, police said.

Upon arrival, police found a vehicle on the sidewalk and one victim dead on scene with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso.

A second victim in his upper teens was found with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police said he was in surgery around 2:30 a.m. but his condition was unknown early Tuesday.

No further information was available. Homicide detectives are investigating.

