One dead, one hospitalized in southeast Fort Worth shooting

One male is dead and another is in the hospital after a double shooting in southeast Fort Worth Monday night.
Officers were dispatched to a shooting call around 7:15 p.m. at Miller Avenue and Martin Street where they found a crime scene but no people involved. During that time, additional officers responded to the 3400 block of Childress Street near U.S. 287 on a shots fired call, police said.
Upon arrival, police found a vehicle on the sidewalk and one victim dead on scene with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso.
A second victim in his upper teens was found with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police said he was in surgery around 2:30 a.m. but his condition was unknown early Tuesday.
No further information was available. Homicide detectives are investigating.
FWPD remain on scene after a double shooting in the 4800 blk of Miller ave. One DOS another transported with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/SXduqC77y7— Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) January 17, 2017
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments