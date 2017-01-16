Teams dispatched to check on possible tornadoes as DFW sees record rainfall

The storms that pounded North Texas Sunday night dumped a record 3.16 inches of rain at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, caused flash floods and prompted tornado warnings in Tarrant, Dallas, Denton and Johnson counties.
Much of North Texas was shrouded in dense fog early Monday, but skies broke clear in time for a bevy of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, including an 11 a.m. parade in downtown Fort Worth.
The National Weather Service Fort Worth office is sending out crews Monday to determine if tornadoes actually touched down, starting to the south in Coryell County and moving north through Bosque, Hill and then Johnson counties.
“We do have some photos and video of damage that did occur and we’ll figure out how strong the winds were at any given time,” said NWS meteorologist Dan Huckaby.
The storms moved into the DFW area Sunday evening, just as the NFL playoff game between the Cowboys and Packers was ending, prompting officials to warn patrons to take cover. With rain blowing sideways, sirens blared across the region as reports of possible tornadoes surfaced near U.S. 287 in eastern Johnson County and the Grand Prairie airport.
“The second storm came in a little earlier than expected … and picked up as it came into the Metroplex. Heavy rain continued and they both combined,” NWS meteorologist Juan Hernandez said Monday. “As the second line of storms moved into Tarrant County — one was going north and one was going east — they combined and came together as the storm moved into Denton County.”
Tornado warnings were active until 9 p.m. Sunday for much of southern and eastern Tarrant County and the weather service also issued a flash-flood warning in Tarrant County as Fort Worth police and fire crews were working several high-water calls.
The high winds — with gusts up to 70 mph — caused sporadic damage across North Texas, with fences and trees being blown over, and in Frisco, more than 30 homes were damaged in the storm, according to a Frisco Fire Department news release.
Power outages in Tarrant, Dallas and Collin counties peaked at 22,500, said Oncor spokesman Geoff Bailey. Monday morning, fewer than 200 homes were without power in North Texas.
About 60 miles southwest of Fort Worth in Bosque County, NWS officials will be investigating a possible tornado in the town of Clifton and east of Lake Whitney.
The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said power lines were knocked down in the Clifton area and crews are working to remove debris from the roads. Authorities also closed Texas 6.
No injuries were reported.
3.16 inches of rain fell Sunday at DFW Airport, breaking the record of .82 in 1964.
The rainfall that fell at DFW Airport on Sunday was not only a record, shattering the old mark of .82 of an inch in 1964, but also got North Texas off to a strong start for 2017. The 3.95 inches of rain that have fallen this month is 3.02 inches above normal.
“That’s a lot of rain for January,” Huckaby said.
Last year, 35.48 inches of rain fell at DFW Airport, down from the drought-busting 62.61 inches in 2015.
Huckaby said cold front should move through later Monday with an overnight low of 42, followed by highs in the mid-50s.
There’s a chance for showers Tuesday night and again Wednesday, “but it’s not like anything like we saw Sunday night,” Huckaby said.
