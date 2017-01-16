Burleson man dies after apparent stabbing at Fort Worth home

The Fort Worth homicide unit is investigating the reported stabbing death of a Burleson man Monday.
Family violence detectives were called to a home in the 3300 block of James Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Sunday and found a man with an apparent stab wound to his upper body, according to Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Jimmy Pollozani.
The victim was transported to a Fort Worth hospital, where he died around 3:30 a.m. Monday. The Tarrant County medical examiner identified him as Fabian Sonora, 21.
Police arrested the suspect on outstanding warrants at the scene, Pollozani said, declining to identify the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
