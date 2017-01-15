Sources: Cop in viral video gave up promotion for right to appeal suspension

1:36 Fort Worth: How did the Trinity River come to be? Pause

7:14 Community meeting about discipline of officer in viral arrest video

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history'

0:13 Tornado captured on video on commute home

1:06 Chief reveals punishment for "rude" officer in viral arrest video

2:40 Protest against 10-day suspension of officer in viral arrest video

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

0:25 Deadly Oklahoma tornadoes captured on video